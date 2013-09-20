Sept 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications
Inc has in recent weeks held discussions with banks about an
initial public offering, according to three people familiar with
the matter, as strong stock markets encourage private equity
owners to seek exits for their portfolio companies.
* Twitter is in talks to add additional banks to its
underwriting syndicate for its upcoming initial public offering
and in the process of finalizing the fee structure, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG has decided
against trying to sell its blood glucose meter business,
according to two people familiar with the matter.
* Norwegian children's furniture maker Stokke and its
adviser Goldman Sachs will launch a sale of the firm within the
next few weeks which could value it at around 350 to 400 million
euros ($467-534 million), three people familiar with the matter
said.
* Indonesian tycoon Erick Thohir has reached a preliminary,
non-legally binding agreement with Inter Milan's owner Massimo
Moratti to take a stake in the Italian soccer club, a source
close to the talks said on Thursday.