Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
Sept 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco's $300 million deal to buy a stake in Chilean retailer Cencosud's credit card business will likely close in about 30 days, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters after the company had said talks were being extended.
* Social media network Twitter is leaning toward picking the New York Stock Exchange over Nasdaq for its highly anticipated initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, facing several investigations into its mortgage practices, is seeking a global settlement with U.S. government authorities in multiple jurisdictions, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* The world's largest property investor, Blackstone, has agreed to buy out a 3.6-million-sqft IT SEZ in Gurgaon, India partly owned by Unitech, for 2,600 crore. Person familiar with the deal told Economic Times. ()
* Clovis Oncology, a developer of cancer drugs that had been looking for a potential buyer, is finding no takers, according to a report by Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
* Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of properties, $130 million equity offering