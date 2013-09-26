Sept 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Chrysler Group LLC's second-largest shareholder, a union healthcare trust fund, has tapped Deutsche Bank for advice on how to exit its 41.5 percent stake in the No. 3 U.S. automaker, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* J.C. Penney Company Inc is looking to raise as much $750 million to $1 billion in new equity to build up its cash reserves as the holiday season approaches, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

* Private equity firm GTCR LLC is exploring a potential sale of Capella Healthcare, a hospital operator that may be valued at a little less than $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Nokia is discussing internally whether to approach French rival Alcatel-Lucent about a tie-up, part of the Finnish company's review of how it can grow after the planned sale of its handset business to Microsoft Corp , several people close to the matter said.

* Spain's biggest rescued lender Bankia is mulling placing a 12 percent stake in Spanish insurer Mapfre through an accelerated book building process, a source close to the operation told Reuters.

* Medical technology provider Cognoptix, which is developing a test for early detection of Alzheimer's Disease, is discussing putting itself up for sale, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* Mediterranean style restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen is beginning to speak with banks about an initial public offering that could come next year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Phillips Pet Food & Supplies is in talks to sell the distribution company to potential buyers in a deal that could be worth nearly $600 million, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with federal and state officials to settle mortgage securities probes for as much as $11 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.