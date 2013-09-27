Sept 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* A unit of British insurer Prudential Plc plans to
raise up to $122 million by selling its remaining stake in
Taiwan's E.Sun Financial Holding Co Ltd, a source with
direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
* Leading copper producer Codelco will seek a significant
rise in 2014 copper premiums due mostly to renewed strong demand
from top buyer China, but the jump will be lower than many have
predicted, a source close to the Chilean miner told Reuters on
Thursday ahead of annual contract negotiations.
* Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has withdrawn from
the bidding process for Jones Group Inc, two people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday, raising questions
over the prospects of the auction for the fashion and footwear
company.
* Nestle SA, the world's largest food company, is
looking to divest its PowerBar energy bars, a pioneer of sports
nutrition products, according to four people familiar with the
matter.
* Air France-KLM, which holds a 25 percent stake
in the struggling Italian carrier Alitalia voted
against a 100 million euros ($135 million) capital hike
proposal, a source close to the matter said.
* The successor company to Knight Capital Group is near a
settlement of around $12 million with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission related to last year's trading glitch that
disrupted equity markets and led to Knight's sale, according to
two sources.
* SunGard Data Systems Inc is in talks with buyout firm Apax
Partners LLP to sell its data management unit, which it has been
hoping to divest for as much as $2 billion, several people
familiar with the matter said.
* Piraeus Bank SA, Greece's second-largest bank,
is planning to list unit Geniki Bank on the stock exchange in
the next six months, the Financial Times reported on Thursday,
citing people briefed on the plan.