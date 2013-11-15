Nov 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity investment firm Motion Equity Partners is
in talks with HarbourVest Partners to secure capital to finance
deals, after failing to raise new funds since the financial
crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
* General Motors Co Chief Executive Dan Akerson could
step down as early as next year though he has not formally
notified the board of his plans and an official search for his
successor has not yet begun, according to people close to the
matter.
* Indian state-run oil companies have received around $14
billion through the special dollar swap window provided by the
central bank since late August, an official familiar with the
details said on Thursday. The state-run oil companies will need
to pay back those dollars to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
once the swaps mature between February and April of next year.
* Comcast Corp plans to start selling movies for
download and streaming through the cable operator's set-top
boxes and its Xfinity TV website, according to people with
knowledge of the plan. The effort would offer a new path for
Hollywood studios to generate revenue from films after they
leave theaters.
* JPMorgan is set to close its energy trading
operation in Geneva, which employs a team of around 12 traders,
within the next four to five months, sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.