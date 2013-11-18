Nov 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* National Bank of Greece, the country's largest lender, is
close to clinching a deal to sell a majority stake in its
fully-owned real estate arm Pangaia to private equity firm Invel
Real Estate, two bankers close to the deal told Reuters on
Sunday.
* Asia private equity firm RRJ Capital, founded by former
Goldman Sachs dealmaker Richard Ong, is launching an up
to $1 billion real estate fund that will mostly target
investments in China, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
* Aberdeen Asset Management is set to buy Scottish
Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) from Britain's Lloyds
Banking Group in a 500 million pound ($804.5 million)
deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Food maker Strauss Group is preparing a public
offering of its coffee subsidiary on the New York Stock Exchange
in 2014, TheMarker financial newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Apple has bought PrimeSense, an Israeli maker of
chips that enable three-dimensional (3D) machine vision, for
$345 million, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported on
Sunday without citing sources.