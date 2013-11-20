Nov 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm is
nearing a deal to acquire events services company PSAV
Presentation Services for close to $900 million, according to
people familiar with the matter.
* Barclays Plc is exploring options for its index
business after equity index provider MSCI Inc
approached the British bank recently about buying the unit,
according to several people familiar with the situation.
* PharMEDium Services LLC, a venture capital-backed provider
of pharmacy compounding services to hospitals, is in discussions
to sell itself for close to $1 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Russian state-run oil company Rosneft is in
talks with Morgan Stanley on buying into the Wall Street
bank's oil trading business, an industry publication and two
industry sources said on Tuesday.
* Devon Energy Corp is close to a deal to buy
privately held GeoSouthern Energy Corp for around $6 billion,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Japan's Sharp Corp may get an original equipment
manufacturing (OEM) deal to make copy machines under the
Hewlett-Packard brand, a source familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
* India has decided to cancel a scandal-tainted helicopter
deal with Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland, three sources said,
drawing a line under a dispute that has embarrassed a government
heading into elections due next year.
* Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA,
two of Brazil's three largest companies, are considering selling
bonds in international debt markets before the end of this year
or in early 2014, a source with direct knowledge of the
companies' plans said on Tuesday.
* T-Mobile US is looking to buy wireless airwaves
from larger rival Verizon Wireless to bolster its mobile network
capacity for data services, a source familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
* Private equity firm Roark Capital Group has clinched a
deal to acquire Apollo Global Management-based
restaurant group CKE Inc, the parent of the Hardees and Carl's
Jr fast food chains. Roark prevailed over rival bidder
TriArtisan Capital Partners in the later stage of the process,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Deutsche Telekom AG is close to a deal to sell
70 percent of its online classified advertising business Scout24
to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, Bloomberg
reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the
matter.
* Kishore Biyani-owned Future Group, India's largest listed
retailer by revenues, is negotiating with Actis Capital to buy
Nilgiris, a Bangalore-based supermarket chain in which it holds
a majority stake, a person with knowledge of the negotiations
told the Economic Times. ()
* American clothing giant Philip Van-Heusen Corp (PVH) may
induct Arvind Ltd as its new joint venture partner for
Calvin Klein in India, one year after it acquired the designer
jeans brand for $2.9 billion, people familiar with the matter
told the Times of India. ()