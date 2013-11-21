Nov 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Australian packaging company Pact Group is seeking to
raise A$649 million ($610 million) in its initial public
offering (IPO), pricing its shares at A$3.80 each, sources said
on Thursday.
* State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Latin
America's largest bank by assets, is in talks with a pool of
lenders to raise at least $1 billion in a syndicated loan
transaction, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has ended advanced
talks with auto parts supplier TI Automotive Ltd over a possible
buyout after failing to meet TI's price expectations of close to
$2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Chrysler Group LLC has added four banks to help underwrite
its proposed initial public offering, as the U.S. automaker
looks to launch the deal as soon as early December, according to
people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Silver Lake has hired JPMorgan Chase &
Co, Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley to
lead a potential initial public offering of Mercury Payment
Systems LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.
* European aeronautics group EADS is planning to
cut up to 20 percent of the roughly 40,000-strong workforce at
its newly created Airbus Defence & Space division, German news
agency dpa reported on Wednesday, citing "informed sources".
* State oil group Petrovietnam and the overseas unit of
Indian state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp have
signed a memorandum on joint exploration of crude oil, the
Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday.
* Mumbai's natural gas supplier, Mahanagar Gas is planning
an initial public offer (IPO) worth about $159.9 million,
sources with direct knowledge told news channel ET Now. The
company expects a valuation of over 60 billion rupees ($959.31
million) and is in talks with banks for giving a mandate for the
public offer. ()