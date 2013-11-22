Nov 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Carlyle Group LP and a consortium of Danaher Corp and Blackstone Group LP have advanced to the final stage of negotiations for Johnson & Johnson's diagnostics unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Property investment manager GDI Property Group is seeking to raise A$310 million ($287 million) in its initial public offering, with an offer price of A$1 a stapled security, a person familiar with the process said.

* Party City Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. party goods retailer acquired just over a year ago by buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP for $2.69 billion, is preparing for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Danish outsourcing firm ISS is aiming to make its third attempt to join the stock market as early as next March, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc, owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, will increase the size of its initial public offering to about $2.25 billion, which will let its preferred shareholders sell about $1 billion of stock, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC has made no management proposals to Japanese telecommunications operator SoftBank Corp in conjunction with its $1 billion investment, a source close to Third Point said on Friday.

* Online music-streaming service Spotify has raised $250 million in a new funding round led by Technology Crossover Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture-capital firm, a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity because the deal is private.

* Charter Communications Inc is nearing an agreement with banks to raise funds for a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* NBCUniversal is said to be close to taking a minority stake in a new company being formed by AllThingsD journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* A planned $800 million settlement between Kingate Management, one of the largest investors in Bernard Madoff's fraud, and a court-appointed trustee recouping money for the swindler's victims has broken down, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Strategic investors, including a large local hospital chain, a global eye care brand and a couple of domestic corporations, are in talks to buy a majority stake in Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates eye care hospitals, the Mint reported, citing two people close to the development. ()

* Canada Pension Plan (CPP), one of the top 10 retirement funds in the world, is joining hands with Ajay Piramal Group to form one of the largest real estate finance companies in India. The partners will invest a total $500 million in the equal joint venture that will specialise in debt and structured finance, two sources familiar with the plan told the Economic Times. ()

* Torrent Pharmaceuticals is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the domestic business of Elder Pharma , sources close to the development said to the Times of India. ()