Nov 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Oaktree Capital Group LLC, the world's largest distressed
debt investor, is among a group of companies buying shares of
China Cinda Asset Management Corp as part of the Chinese
company's up to $2.5 billion initial public offering, sources
said on Friday.
* Carlyle Group LP and a consortium of Danaher Corp
and Blackstone Group LP have advanced to the
final stage of negotiations for Johnson & Johnson's
diagnostics unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Property investment manager GDI Property Group is seeking
to raise A$310 million ($287 million) in its initial public
offering, with an offer price of A$1 a stapled security, a
person familiar with the process said.
* Party City Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. party goods
retailer acquired just over a year ago by buyout firm Thomas H.
Lee Partners LP for $2.69 billion, is preparing for an initial
public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Danish outsourcing firm ISS is aiming to make
its third attempt to join the stock market as early as next
March, three sources familiar with the matter said.
* Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc, owned by private
equity firm Blackstone Group LP, will increase the size
of its initial public offering to about $2.25 billion, which
will let its preferred shareholders sell about $1 billion of
stock, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC has made no management
proposals to Japanese telecommunications operator SoftBank Corp
in conjunction with its $1 billion investment, a source
close to Third Point said on Friday.
* Online music-streaming service Spotify has raised $250
million in a new funding round led by Technology Crossover
Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture-capital firm, a person
familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity because
the deal is private.
* UBS AG has reached an immunity deal with
European Union authorities that will protect the Swiss bank from
further penalties for alleged manipulation of key interest
rates, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
* Charter Communications Inc is nearing an
agreement with banks to raise funds for a bid for Time Warner
Cable Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the situation.
* NBCUniversal is said to be close to taking a minority
stake in a new company being formed by AllThingsD journalists
Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
* A planned $800 million settlement between Kingate
Management, one of the largest investors in Bernard Madoff's
fraud, and a court-appointed trustee recouping money for the
swindler's victims has broken down, the Wall Street Journal said
on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Strategic investors, including a large local hospital
chain, a global eye care brand and a couple of domestic
corporations, are in talks to buy a majority stake in Vasan
Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates eye care hospitals, the Mint
reported, citing two people close to the development. ()
* Canada Pension Plan (CPP), one of the top 10 retirement
funds in the world, is joining forces with Ajay Piramal Group to
form one of the largest real estate finance companies in India.
The partners will invest a total $500 million in the equal joint
venture that will specialise in debt and structured finance, two
sources familiar with the plan told the Economic Times. ()
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals is in advanced stages of
talks to acquire the domestic business of Elder Pharma
, sources close to the development said to the Times of
India. ()