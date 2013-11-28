Nov 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Sinopec , China's biggest oil refiner, is in talks with Apache Corp to buy a stake in the Kitimat LNG export project on Canada's Pacific coast, according to an industry executive with direct knowledge of the matter.

* Charter Communications is arranging $25 billion in debt financing to help it fund a bid for Time Warner Cable , the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

* Two more Alitalia shareholders, tyre maker Pirelli and Finanziaria di Partecipazioni e Investimenti, part of construction firm Gavio, are expected to subscribe to the Italian airline's 300 million-euro ($400 million) share issue rights offer that ends on Wednesday, sources close to the matter said.

* Deutsche Bank is in exclusive talks with private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making part of its wealth management business in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

* China's Shuanghui International Holdings plans to launch a counterbid for Spanish meat processor Campofrio, newspaper El Mundo said on Wednesday, citing sources close to a major financing deal for the Chinese group.

* An advisory panel set up by Japan's financial regulator will consider stripping oversight for setting Tibor, the yen benchmark interest rate, from the banking group now responsible for its administration, said people with knowledge of the potential supervisory overhaul.

