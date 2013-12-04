Dec 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Global banking regulators are expected to ease a new capital rule due in 2018 to rein in risky balance sheets after U.S. complaints, two regulatory and banking sources said on Tuesday.

* Bankrupt mortgage lender Residential Capital LLC has struck a deal with a class of bondholders to resolve the group's objection to its plan to exit bankruptcy, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* Retailer Kering has received four offers for its loss-making La Redoute mail order unit and plans to hold a board meeting to choose a bidder on Wednesday, sources said.

* EU antitrust regulators will impose record multi-million euro fines on six banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland on Wednesday for rigging key interest rate benchmarks, sources said.

* Baupost Group, one of the world's biggest hedge funds, plans to return roughly $4 billion to investors as it trims its size for only the second time in its 31-year history, two people familiar with the fund said.

* OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA and its creditors are close to a deal to transform some of OGX's $5.1 billion debt into stock, stripping Brazilian businessman Eike Batista of a controlling stake in the oil company, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

* Sycamore Partners LLC is in advanced talks to acquire off-price chain store K&G from Men's Wearhouse Inc, the clothing retailer embroiled in a takeover battle with Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc, according to four people familiar with the matter.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is readying a $182 billion economic package this week in his latest bid to pull the economy out of deflation, but the new measures will not require the government to sell more debt.

* German beauty-to-books retailer Douglas is preparing to divest its Hussel confectionary stores, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

* The European Central Bank (ECB) still has room for further interest rates changes to stimulate Europe's sluggish economic growth, International Monetary Fund representative Jose Vinals was quoted as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

* Japan's securities watchdog will recommend that a Tokyo-based unit of Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE be sanctioned for excessive entertainment of pension fund executives, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

