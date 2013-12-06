Dec 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Brazilian steelmakers are proposing a price increase between 7 percent and 10 percent for local automakers, a source familiar with negotiations told Reuters on Thursday, making up for more than two years without price increases for the sector.

* Tycoon Eike Batista's OSX Brasil SA and holders of the ailing shipbuilder's $500 million in bonds are in talks to delay an interest payment due on Dec. 20, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Citgo Petroleum Corp would attempt the restart of the vacuum section of a crude unit, which had been shut down following an Oct. 23 fire, in mid-January, Bloomberg News reported on its website on Thursday.

* China's COSCO and South Korea's Hanjin Shipping are among 14 container shipping companies under an EU investigation for allegedly influencing prices for European routes, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

* Tomkins Plc, a private equity-owned manufacturer of auto parts and building products, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley to lead an initial public offering that could value the company at as much as $7 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* Wencor Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of commercial aircraft parts, is exploring a sale that could fetch around $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of two of its portfolio companies, Hyland Software Inc and LANDesk Software Inc, which could collectively be worth more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Hedge fund Hayman Capital Management LP sold all its shares in J.C. Penney but still holds the ailing retailer's debt, fund manager Kyle Bass told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

* The Shanghai Gold Exchange is considering launching an offshore platform in the city's free trade zone that will offer products for overseas investors and allow free yuan use, the Shanghai Daily reported on Friday.

