Dec 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Tycoon Eike Batista's OSX Brasil SA and holders
of the ailing shipbuilder's $500 million in bonds are in talks
to delay an interest payment due on Dec. 20, three sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said.
* Tomkins Plc, a private equity-owned manufacturer of auto
parts and building products, has hired Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley
to lead an initial public offering that could value the
company at as much as $7 billion, people familiar with the
matter said.
* Wencor Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of
commercial aircraft parts, is exploring a sale that could fetch
around $600 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of
two of its portfolio companies, Hyland Software Inc and LANDesk
Software Inc, which could collectively be worth more than $2
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Aion Capital Partners and Apollo Global Management are
together investing 9.6 billion Indian rupees ($155.39 million)in
Avantha Holdings Limited - the holding company of the $4 billion
diversified Avantha Group, headed by Gautam Thapar. The funds
will be used by Avantha Group to repay its consortium of lenders
and release the promoter's pledged shares multiple sources
involved in the discussion told the Economic Times.()
