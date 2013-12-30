Dec 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The head of the main investor in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena told an Italian daily she hoped the bank's top executives would stay on despite a shareholder vote that sank their plan to launch a cash call next month.

* The British government could sell off all of its 18.4 billion pound ($30.35 billion) stake in the Lloyds Banking Group in 2014, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Bega Cheese Ltd is in talks with "non-Australian" investors on a possible sale of its stake in Australia's oldest dairy firm, a source familiar with the situation said, adding a new twist to one of the country's most contested takeover battles in years.

