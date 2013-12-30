Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* The head of the main investor in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena told an Italian daily she hoped the bank's top executives would stay on despite a shareholder vote that sank their plan to launch a cash call next month.
* The British government could sell off all of its 18.4 billion pound ($30.35 billion) stake in the Lloyds Banking Group in 2014, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.
* Bega Cheese Ltd is in talks with "non-Australian" investors on a possible sale of its stake in Australia's oldest dairy firm, a source familiar with the situation said, adding a new twist to one of the country's most contested takeover battles in years.
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
WASHINGTON, March 2 Moody's credit rating agency lowered its outlook for the U.S. telecommunications industry to negative from stable on Thursday amid growing price competition for wireless services.