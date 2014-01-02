Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Jan 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* The owner of Britain's free-to-air Channel 5 is exploring a possible sale of the TV broadcaster, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the situation.
* Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had outflows of $2.08 billion in December, marking the seventh straight month of investor withdrawals from the fund, data from Morningstar showed on Wednesday.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
March 14 U.S. electronics payments processor Euronet Worldwide Inc offered to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.