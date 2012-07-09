UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist to join hedge fund -source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
July 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
*London-based Vedanta Resources is keen on buying a minority stake in an oil refinery planned in India's western state of Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday citing a government statement.
*Permira is planning a 500 million euro ($615.35 million) refinancing of Birds Eye Iglo, the frozen foods business, which will see the bulk of the proceeds returned to investors, the Financial Times reported on Monday. [ID: nL6E8I900G]
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
karen.rebelo@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 6102; Reuters Messaging: karen.rebelo.reuters.com@reuters.net))
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday told employees that combining GM's European Opel and Vauxhall business with Peugeot would be beneficial for both companies.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)