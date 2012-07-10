July 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* French luxury group Hermes International SCA
could strengthen its defence against a hostile takeover, as the
family holding company, which already owns 52 percent of the
company, could increase its stake, a member of the Hermes family
was quoted as saying.
* ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas
Corp Ltd, is planning an initial public offering to
raise over 50 billion rupees($894.77 million) in the current
fiscal to fund acquisition of foreign oil assets, company
sources and bankers told India's The Economic Times.
link.reuters.com/vem39s
* Norway's Telenor ASA has asked Citi Global
Markets India Pvt Ltd to find it a new Indian partner to replace
Unitech Ltd, which is strongly resisting the move,
reported the Mint.
link.reuters.com/van39s
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)
($1 = 55.8800 Indian rupees)