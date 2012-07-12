BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
July 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Global miner BHP Billiton has appointed advisers to explore a sale of aluminium assets in Brazil, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* TMX Group Inc, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, is in talks to buy U.S. stock market operator Direct Edge Holdings LLC, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Indian information technology services provider Mahindra Satyam is in talks to acquire an aerospace engineering firm in Europe, according to the Economic Times.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
