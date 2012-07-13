July 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Lloyds Banking Group is close to selling over 600
branches to the Co-operative Group at a steep
discount to the previously mooted 1.5 billion-pound price tag,
the Financial Times reported on Friday.
* Nomura is working on a potential sale or refinancing for
ING's Japanese business as the final round of bidding
for the Dutch group's Asian insurance operations approaches, the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
situation. link.reuters.com/sud49s
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)