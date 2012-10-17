UPDATE 2-Porsche, Audi lift VW to record underlying profit
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
Oct 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * Oil giant BP Plc has set a deadline of Thursday for all bids for its stake in TNK-BP Holding OAO, in a move expected to elicit offers both from its oligarch partners, AAR, and from Kremlin-controlled NK Rosneft' OAO, the Telegraph reported.* Indonesia's market regulator is investigating the use of funds raised in an initial public offering of one of London-listed Bumi Plc's key assets, Bumi Resources Minerals, the Financial Times reported.* The French government may oppose a sale of SFR, telecoms minister Fleur Pellerin said in an interview with Le Figaro, following reports that cable company Numericable was preparing to acquire the mobile operator from Vivendi SA. * Cable & Wireless Communications Plc is in advanced talks to sell its controlling stake in Macau's largest telecoms group for as much as $650 million to Citic Telecom International, part of the Chinese state-controlled conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.