Oct 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday: * A group of BAE Systems Plc shareholders has demanded the resignation of leading figures at the company in a letter to the board, following the collapse of its proposed $45 billion merger with EADS, the Financial Times reported. * Troubled French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen may need state backing for its car loans arm as soon as this week because publication of the group's quarterly sales on Wednesday may trigger debt rating downgrades, Les Echos newspaper reported, citing an unidentified government source.