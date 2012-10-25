Oct 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday: * Private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group will buy LNR Property LLC, the largest U.S. special servicer of sour mortgages, for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal. * Scandinavian airline SAS AB will ask employees to take pay cuts of between 15 and 25 percent as part of a plan to slash costs and return to profit, Danish newspaper Berlingske reported, citing unnamed sources. * Admiralty Arch, one of London's most distinctive buildings, has been sold to Rafael Serrano, a Spanish investor, for a figure near 60 million pounds ($96.18 million), the Financial Times reported.