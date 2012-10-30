Oct 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday: * Vivendi SA's SFR is in discussions about a tie-up with Iliad SA, which shook up France's mobile market when it launched its low-cost Free Mobile offering earlier this year, Les Echos reported on its website. * Hitachi Ltd agreed to buy the Horizon nuclear project for 700 million pounds ($1.12 billion) from its German owners, beating a rival bid from Westinghouse Electric Co and leaving the project's owners "turning cartwheels" at the price, the Financial Times reported.* Large buyout funds such as Carlyle Group LP, Bain Capital and Blackstone group LP have been approached to buy Alliance Tire Group, a specialised tyre company, with leading private equity investor Warburg Pincus LLC deciding to exit its five year-old investment, the Economic Times reported.