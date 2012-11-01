Nov 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* A subsidiary of China Investment Corp, the
country's sovereign wealth fund, is buying a 10 percent stake in
the UK's Heathrow Airport, state news agency Xinhua reported.
* Telenor has opened the door to a potential sale
of its $6.4 billion stake in VimpelCom, the world's
sixth-largest telecoms group by subscribers, the Financial Times
reported.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has filed suit against the
former boss of Bruno Iksil, the trader known as the London Whale
for the outsized derivatives positions he took that cost the
bank $6.2 billion this year, Bloomberg News reported.