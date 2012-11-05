Nov 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Lloyds Banking Group is considering selling its
60 percent stake in wealth manager St James's Place Plc
in a bid to raise around 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion),
according to a report in Britain's Sunday Times.
* Kazakhstan's Kcell, a unit of Nordic telecoms group
TeliaSonera, plans to list about a quarter of its
shares for up to 500 million pounds, the Financial Times
reported.
* Swiss bank UBS is working on a new bonus scheme
for top management, including for those tasked with winding down
some of its investment banking activities, the Der Sonntag
newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Sanofi's management considered moving its
headquarters abroad in the last few months but the plan was
nixed by the drugmaker's chairman, French weekly Le Journal du
Dimanche reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the board.