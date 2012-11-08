NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
Nov 8 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Thursday:
* Shares in India's United Spirits rose after CNBC TV 18, a local news channel, reported top officials at the Indian liquor maker were expected to meet Diageo on Thursday to continue discussing a potential stake sale.
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.