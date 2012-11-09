Nov 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

*Lactic drink maker Yakult Honsha and Danone have agreed to extend the deadline for their negotiations on a purchase of additional Yakult shares by the French food giant, the Nikkei reported Thursday.

*British tax authorities are examining details of more than 4,000 British clients of HSBC in Jersey after a whistle-blower handed them a list of names, addresses and account balances this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.