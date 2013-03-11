March 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:

* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings will take a stake in Essen-based chemicals company Evonik Industries , which is preparing for a stock market share listing, two sources close to one of the German company's owners told Reuters.

* Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, has hired six banks to help arrange a benchmark-sized subordinated bond sale, four sources familiar with the plan said, as it seeks to reduce government support for its capital ratios.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP will announce plans as early as Monday to raise its stake in Seibu Holdings Inc and install new directors to tighten its grip over the Japanese railway and property group, finance industry sources briefed on the plan said.

* Britain is close to signing a 35-year deal with French energy group EDF to build the first of a new wave of nuclear power plants after reaching an agreement on subsidies, the Independent newspaper reported on Sunday.

* The $1.3 billion Amtek Auto, one of the largest integrated auto component manufacturers in India, is close to acquiring NeumayerTekfor Group of Germany for about $500 million, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

* Ladbrokes, Britain's second-largest bookmaker, is poised to strike a deal with gaming software supplier Playtech to boost its online operations, The Sunday Times reported.

* Several leading investors in WPP, the world's biggest advertising group, are prepared to push for the exit of CEO Martin Sorrell if they do not get their way over cuts to his pay package, The Sunday Times reported.

* Technology products retailer CDW, which was taken private by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC and Providence Equity Partners for $7.3 billion in 2007, has hired banks for an initial public offering later this year, people familiar with the matter said.