March 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Charles and David Koch, two of the world's richest men, are interested in Tribune's newspaper assets, which include the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, according to sources familiar with situation.

* Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc is considering a bid for collapsed music retailer HMV Group Plc, the Telegraph reported, without saying where it got the information.

* National Financial Partners Corp, the New York-based wealth management company headed by Sandy Weill's daughter Jessica Bibliowicz, has reached out to private equity firms about a potential sale, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is in the final stages of negotiations to sell its 50 percent stake to Japanese partner Komatsu Ltd in their hydraulic equipment manufacturing joint venture, L&T Komatsu, the Economic Times reported citing a person close to the transaction.

* Advent Software Inc, an accounting software company, is exploring a sale and has hired Frank Quattrone's investment bank Qatalyst Partners to lead the effort, several people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* U.S. private equity firm Centerbridge Partners is interested in the 315 UK branches being sold by state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Ryanair Holdings Plc is close to unveiling a landmark $15 billion order for around 170 passenger jets from U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Germany's Commerzbank AG invited banks to pitch for an accelerated capital increase of up to 10 percent of new shares, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum Oyj has hired banks to explore the sale of its power grids for an estimated 5 billion euros ($6.51 billion) in what would be the biggest Nordic deal for five years, four people familiar with the matter said.

* British travel group Thomas Cook Group Plc is drawing up plans to raise more than 400 million pounds ($595.42 million) through a share issue, Sky News reported on Tuesday citing people close to the company.