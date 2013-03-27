March 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Deutsche Bank AG has set aside about 500 million euros ($642.95 million) to cover possible fines for the alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates after the German lender last week increased provisions to reflect potential antitrust charges, the Financial Times reported. ()

* The Central Bank of Cyprus has asked the European Central Bank for additional emergency funding for its banks of up to 3 billion euros ($3.86 billion), German newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

* U.S. insurer Protective Life Corp is the leading candidate to buy some of AXA SA's U.S. life insurance assets in a deal that could be valued at around $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation.

* French conglomerate Lagardere Sca will sell its entire 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace group EADS before summer, daily newspaper Les Echos reported, citing Lagardere's chief executive.

* The book for the initial public offering of Italy's Moleskine SpA is more than three times covered, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

* Hulu's board has approached potential buyers to gauge their interest in buying the online video service, three sources close to the company told Reuters, as owners News Corp and Walt Disney Co weigh what to do with their interests in the five-year-old company.

* Ukrainian port operator Transinvestservice (TIS) wants to bid in the planned sale of Russia's 20 percent stake in port operator NCSP Group, sources familiar with TIS and the Russian state property fund's plans said on Tuesday.