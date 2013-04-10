EU mergers and takeovers (March 3)
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc made a binding offer for Life Technologies Corp on Tuesday as private equity firms raced to finalise a consortium to take the genetic testing equipment maker private, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Spanish banking group La Caixa is looking to sell a package of 12,000 properties for more than 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion), in what would be a rare large-scale disposal of housing assets held by lenders, a source with knowledge of the talks said.
* Canada's Manulife Financial Corp and the Indian affiliate of Standard Life plc are among the suitors to place first-round bids for HSBC Plc's Indian life insurance business, a stake valued at about $200 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* India's Tata Steel Ltd is considering selling some of its U.K. assets, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. ()
* U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Indian tyre maker Alliance Tire Group for about $500 million from Warburg Pincus LLC, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.