April 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:
* Trader Glencore International Plc is expected to
agree to concessions this week to ease Chinese worries over its
grip on the supply of copper, clearing the final regulatory
hurdle in its $32 billion acquisition of miner Xstrata Plc
, analysts and industry sources said.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is nearing a deal to
buy genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp
for close to $13 billion, according to four people
familiar with the matter, in what would be one of the year's
biggest corporate takeovers.
* Royal Mail is heading for a stock market flotation in the
autumn, but at a knockdown price of less than £2.5 billion, The
Times reported. ()
* CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm
that owns Formula One, is in the early stages of preparing an
offer for online gambling group Betfair Group Plc, Sky
News reported, citing a person close to the situation. ()
* Liquor baron Kishore Chhabria's Allied Blenders &
Distillers (ABD) is discussing a $1 billion merger deal with
rival Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, makers of Mansion
House brandy, in what could be the biggest consolidation move in
Indian liquor industry after Vijay Mallya's takeover of Shaw
Wallace & Co almost a decade ago, the Times of India reported.
()
* Evraz Plc, Russia's largest steel producer, has
set initial yield guidance of 6.75 percent for a planned 7-year
dollar Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.
* Cambridge-based slot machine technology manufacturer
Quixant, is hoping to tap into soaring global demand for gaming
and gambling by listing on London's AIM later this year, the
Financial Times reported. ()
* A consortium led by Luxembourg-based stainless steel maker
Aperam SA is the front runner for the acquisition of
the Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) plant in Italy, market sources
said this week.