PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Private equity mogul Stephen Feinberg is exploring a bid for Freedom Group Inc, the Bushmaster rifle manufacturer that his firm, Cerberus Capital Management LP , put up for sale after one of its guns was used in a Connecticut school shooting late last year, three people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
* Daimler AG is offering its 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent company EADS at between 36.20 euros ($47.53) and 37 euros per share, a source close to the deal said.
* High-end grocery store chain Fairway Market priced its initial public offering of 13.7 million Class A shares at $13 each, above its expected range, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Aurora Capital Group has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of Mitchell International Inc, a U.S. car and property claims software company, three people familiar with the matter said this week.
* The Japanese beverages giant Suntory Holdings Ltd is in talks with banks about assembling a knockout bid to buy Lucozade and Ribena, two of Britain's most popular soft drinks which are owned by the FTSE-100 pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc , Sky News reported. ()
* Buyout firm Astorg Partners has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to look for a buyer for France's leading funeral services firm, OGF, sources familiar with the mandate said.
* Cathedral Capital, one of the top-performing underwriters in the Lloyd's of London insurance market is being put up for sale, according to a Sky News report. Catheral, which is majority-owned by Alchemy, the private equity group, is expected to command a price tag of more than 250 million pounds, it said. ()
* The initial public offering of Dutch financial services group ING Groep NV's unit ING U.S. is scheduled to be priced on May 1 and shares will begin trading on May 2, according to a market source.
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, owner of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.