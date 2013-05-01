May 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Canadian coffee-and-doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc
has come under pressure from hedge fund Highfields
Capital, a large investor, to aggressively boost returns through
debt-funded share buybacks and a scaling back of U.S. expansion
plans, according to documents seen by Reuters and two sources
familiar with the matter.
* During Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp's
2007 flotation on the London Stock Exchange, lawyers
and auditors found evidence that the company's financial records
had been falsified or destroyed, according to people familiar
with the matter, the Financial Times reported. ()
* A private equity group made up of Bain Capital LLC and
Golden Gate Capital Corp has emerged as the lead contender to
buy BMC Software Inc for more than $6.5 billion, three
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Yahoo! Inc decided not to pursue a deal for
online-video site Dailymotion after a French government official
insisted that it not take majority control, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people briefed on the matter. ()
* UK Coal Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources
, has proposed a voluntary liquidation and the
handing over of its remaining mines to a new company, the
Financial Times reported, after a fire closed Britain's largest
coal mine.
* An investor in Uber, the fast-growing alternative taxi
service, has reached out to a venture capital firm about a
potential new funding round that could value the company at $1
billion or more, a person familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
* Hedge funds, including Paulson & Co. Inc., are pushing
Congress to abandon plans to liquidate Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac as investors buy up preferred stock that
has long been considered worthless, according to people with
knowledge of the discussions, Bloomberg reported. ()
* Fuel supplier Z Energy is looking to raise about $565
million in the second-largest initial public offering proposed
in Australia and New Zealand this year, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()