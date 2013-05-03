May 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* The investors who own Kelda Group, the parent company of Yorkshire Water, are poised to put a 1.5 billion pound ($2.33 billion) stake in the company up for sale, Sky News reported, citing insiders familiar with the matter. ()

* Cnooc Ltd sold $4 billion of bonds on Thursday, the largest amount ever by a Chinese company. The deal attracted orders of $23.8 billion just 16 hours after it was announced, in the strongest demand for a bond sale in Asia, excluding Japan in recent years, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal. ()

* Fang Fenglei, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker and co-founder of Hopu Investment Management, is raising up to $2 billion in a new fund, people familiar with the matter said, as one of China's best known bankers seeks to add to his riches.

* Ares Management LLC, an investment firm with some $59 billion in credit and private equity assets, is speaking to investment banks about an initial public offering in the United States, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is poised to take a stake worth around $500 million in Markit, the UK data provider that has become an influential force in financial markets in recent years, the Financial Times said citing two people familiar with the matter. ()

* Cia. Siderurgica Nacional SA, Brazil's third-largest steelmaker, has emerged as the leading bidder for ThyssenKrupp AG's Brazilian and U.S. steel-plant assets, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the talks. ()