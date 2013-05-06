May 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media over the weekend:
* A private equity group made up of Bain Capital and Golden
Gate Capital Corp are nearing a deal to acquire BMC Software Inc
and an announcement could come as early as Monday, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* JPMorgan may buy $150 million stake in India's
Diligent Power, the Economic Times reported, citing
three persons with knowledge of the development.
()
* Oman is considering whether to issue a U.S.
dollar-denominated sovereign bond, its first international bond
since 1997 and its second ever, to facilitate debt sales by its
private sector, finance minister Darwish al-Balushi told
Reuters.
* Financial consultancies Deloitte,
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young are
interested in buying peer Roland Berger, two people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
* Online gambling firm Betfair is considering
paying its shareholders 140 million pounds ($218 million) to
fend off a hostile takeover from private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners, the Sunday Times newspaper said.