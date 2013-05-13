May 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp, which owns 33 percent of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has told banks that their financing of Dish Network Corp's $25.5 billion rival offer for Sprint Nextel Corp could hurt their chances of landing a role in a highly anticipated public offering of the Chinese e-commerce giant, two sources familiar with the situation said.

* Win Bischoff is stepping down as chairman of British state-backed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the plan, set to be announced ahead of Thursday's annual shareholder meeting.

* Swiss Life Holding AG and Valiant Holding AG are discussing a distribution partnership, which may include the insurer taking a stake in the bank, Swiss newspaper Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* A dual-track system, including survey-based lending rates along with transaction-linked indices, is likely to replace scandal-hit London interbank lending rate Libor as soon as next year, the Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday.

* Switzerland's finance minister supports exchanging bank client data with foreign tax authorities under certain conditions, which the Swiss government will begin debating in June, according to a newspaper interview.

* The resumption of initial public offerings in China, expected this month or next, will likely be delayed until July in part due to concerns over the strength of the economy, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

* Britain's Royal Mail Group Ltd could fall into foreign hands if trade unions continue to fight plans to launch an initial public offering of shares on the London Stock Exchange, the Observer newspaper reported.

* One of the credit card processing companies whose security was breached in a $45 million global cyber heist was India's ElectraCard Services, according to two people familiar with the situation.

* German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has identified potential takeover targets costing up to 300 million euros ($389.16 million), Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told German weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks with India's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation, to buy out its 14 percent stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd, the Economic Times reported, citing a senior official of the insurer. ()

* German printing machines maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen is in talks about a possible partnership with rival KBA Koenig & Bauer Group, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung paper reported on Sunday.