May 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Former News Corp president Peter Chernin and private equity fund Guggenheim Digital Media have placed bids for Hulu, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, triggering a tug-of-war for the online video service.

* Google Inc is considering buying Israeli mobile satellite navigation start-up Waze Inc, which may lead to a bidding war with Facebook Inc, Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Dish Network Corp has added Canada's Scotiabank to the four banks it had already lined up to finance its $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Independent refiner Tesoro Corp is expected to take control of BP Plc's 240,000 barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, on June 1 as part of a $2.5-million purchase of the energy giant's southern California assets, according to sources familiar with the deal.

* Belgian grocer Delhaize is looking to sell two of its U.S. businesses as it continues to cut costs in the region, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Australian casino company Crown Ltd is selling its entire 10 percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group , the operator of Sydney's sole casino, a source with knowledge of the sale said.

* The proposed new chief executive of National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, one of two banks which earlier this month were named as victims of a massive global bank card fraud, has quit, two sources within the bank said on Thursday.

* Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan is exploring an initial public offering of UK football team Cardiff City as early as this year, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a deal that would follow the team's recent promotion to the Premier League.

* Lawyers for SAC Capital Advisors called a meeting with U.S. prosecutors and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April to argue that there should be no insider trading charges filed against the $15 billion hedge fund or its founder Steven A. Cohen, according to sources familiar with the matter.