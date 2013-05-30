Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
May 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Italy's Fiat is in talks for as much as $10 billion in financing from a pool of banks to buy the stake in Chrysler it does not already own and refinance the two automakers' debt, Bloomberg reported.
* Morgan Stanley has told investors that its struggling fixed-income unit will need to stay small in order to improve the profitability of the business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods is looking for opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States after a failed bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc . "The global economic crisis has prompted many companies to approach us to sell assets. We are in talks on several deals," President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.