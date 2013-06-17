June 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Starboard Value LP, a large activist investor in Smithfield Foods Inc, is pressuring the company to explore a break-up rather than go ahead with a planned $4.7 billion takeover by a Chinese meat producer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Britain's Co-operative Bank is close to agreeing a rescue package with the Bank of England that will plug a capital shortfall of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) without state help, according to a source familiar with the matter.