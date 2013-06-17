June 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Starboard Value LP, a large activist investor in
Smithfield Foods Inc, is pressuring the company to
explore a break-up rather than go ahead with a planned $4.7
billion takeover by a Chinese meat producer, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
* Britain's Co-operative Bank is close to
agreeing a rescue package with the Bank of England that will
plug a capital shortfall of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35
billion) without state help, according to a source familiar with
the matter.