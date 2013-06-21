June 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Rockwood Holdings Inc has cancelled a combined auction of its titanium dioxide and performance additives units after failing to attract the offers it was hoping for, four people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is considering bids from retirement plan managers to run its $15.6 billion 401(k) programme, which has been administered by Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit for 15 years, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

* Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP is nearing a deal to buy United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC), two people familiar with the matter said this week, in a deal that could be valued at between $700 million and $800 million.

* Casino owner Macau Legend Development Ltd postponed an up to $786 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, sources said on Friday, the latest casualty of volatile global markets.