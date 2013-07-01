July 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Mobile handset maker Nokia has reached a deal to buy German industrial conglomerate Siemens' stake in their telecoms equipment joint venture, Nokia Siemens Networks, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing three people familiar with the situation.

* ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, is examining the possibility of selling part of its European steel business to an investor, Rheinische Post newspaper said on its website on Saturday, citing unnamed supervisory board sources.

* Liberty Media is weighing a deal for Time Warner Cable, according to people briefed on the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly, the New York Times reported. In this deal, Charter Communications, a cable operator in which Liberty owns a 27 percent stake, would buy Time Warner Cable. ()

* Private equity firms Blackstone and Lion Capital have teamed up to make a formal bid worth more than a billion pounds for Lucozade and Ribena, the two soft drink brands put up for sale by drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, Sky News reported on Sunday.

* Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc is considering selling the 23.8 percent stake held by Indonesia's Bakrie family in the market for cash, instead of a previous plan to cancel the shares, The Sunday Telegraph said on Sunday.