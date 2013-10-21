Oct 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S. Justice Department and other government agencies to settle investigations into bad mortgage loans the bank sold to investors before the financial crisis, a source familiar with the talks said on Saturday.

* Paylocity, an online payroll and human resources software company, has picked banks for an initial public offering that could come next year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Office Depot and OfficeMax Inc are set to receive regulatory approval for their planned merger as the Federal Trade Commission has concluded the deal is not likely to substantially lessen competition, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* A co-operative of smallholders plans to buy a 10 percent stake in Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, according to a report by The Edge Malaysia over the weekend.

* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners is mulling making a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer for G4S's cash-solutions business, according to Bloomberg. G4S, the world's biggest security firm, declined to comment and Charterhouse was not immediately available to comment on the report.

* U.S. housing regulators are looking to fine Bank of America more than $6 billion for its role in misleading mortgage agencies during the housing boom, compared with the $4 billion to be paid by JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial Times reported on its website, citing people familiar with the matter.

* HTC Corp's chief executive has handed some duties to the company's chairwoman as the smartphone maker struggles to claw back market share from Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Financial Times reported.

* BlackBerry Ltd, the struggling smartphone maker seeking a buyer, should be wary of any deals that would raise national-security concerns, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

* Monte dei Paschi di Siena's leading shareholder could consider selling all its 33.5 percent stake in the troubled Italian lender, the head of the bank's foundation was quoted as saying on Sunday.

* Deutsche Bank has started talks with some 50 employees as part of its investigation into possible manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, a German newspaper reported.