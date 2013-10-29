Oct 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* National carrier Vietnam Airlines has placed an order for
General Electric (GE) engines to power its Boeing Co
787 Dreamliners in a deal worth around $1.7 billion, a
source with knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
* The OSX-3 vessel, which Brazilian oil producer OGX
Petróleo e Gas Participações SA is seeking to hook up
to the offshore Tubarão Martelo field, is not up for sale, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
* U.S. House and Senate members have reached a bipartisan
agreement to delay by at least four years a flood insurance rate
hike that would impact more than a million homeowners, according
to congressional sources.
* Turkey has asked the United States to extend the pricing
on Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defense system
proposal, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters
on Monday, a sign that Ankara is keeping its options open in
case its talks with the preferred Chinese supplier fall through.
* Shares in South Korea's Dongkuk Steel Mill
rallied more than 6 percent on Tuesday, sparked by a media
report that the steelmaker is considering spinning off its steel
plate business.
* Iran is planning to offer international companies more
lucrative contracts to attract at least $100 billion worth of
investment in its oilfields over the next three years, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.