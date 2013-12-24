BRIEF-Comcast NBCUniversal to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
Dec 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Buyout firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC is close to a deal to pay more than $1.5 billion to acquire Ikaria Inc, a specialty drug company backed by private equity and venture capital, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA will add more than 100 people to its staff in London as it attempts to build its commodities business, the Financial Times reported.
* Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is nearing an agreement to acquire Johnson & Johnson's ortho clinical diagnostics unit, four people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a deal expected to be worth around $4 billion.
Feb 28 British Land and Oxford Properties are in advanced talks to sell the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in London, with some media reports naming China's CC Land as the potential buyer in a billion pound ($1.2 billion) deal.
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)