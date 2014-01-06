Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing a $2 billion settlement with federal authorities to resolve suspicions that the bank ignored signs of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the case.
* Carlyle Group LP and KKR & Co. are among private-equity funds in talks to acquire Fleury SA, the worst-performing medical-services provider in Brazil last year, in a deal that may total more than 2.9 billion reais ($1.22 billion), Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing three people familiar with the matter. ()
* India's Infosys will separate its new-generation business into a subsidiary, freeing it to focus on large outsourcing contracts, its traditional area of strength, while maintaining interest in an area which could be the future growth engine, The Economic Times reported Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. ()
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.