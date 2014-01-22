Jan 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Citigroup Inc has warned against the United Kingdom
opting out of the European Union, saying such a move could hurt
the British economy and reduce investment from international
companies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* Macquarie Group and Glencore Xstrata
have joined forces to bid for Royal Dutch Shell's
Australian refining and retail business, the Australian
Financial Review reported on Wednesday.
* Singapore's DBS Group Holdings is in advanced
talks to buy Societe Generale's Asian private bank, a
deal that would help boost its private banking assets by almost
a third, sources familiar with the matter said.
* Bharti Airtel has put the company's Bangladesh
tower assets on its divestiture list as the world's fourth
largest mobile telephony firm seeks to raise more than $2
billion from selling its infra networks to bolster cash
reserves, The Economic Times reported, citing people directly
aware of the matter. ()
* The Kishore Chhabria-led Allied Blenders and Distillers
(ABD) is looking to acquire a majority stake in Tilaknagar
Industries and has started raising $200 million to
fund acquisition, Business Standard reported. ()
* Comcast Corp has added Barclays Plc as
an adviser as the top U.S. cable provider evaluates a potential
deal for Time Warner Cable Inc, according to people
familiar with the matter.
