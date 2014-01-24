Jan 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* India's Bharti Airtel plans to sell most of its
transmitter towers in Africa, in a process that could raise up
to $2 billion for the country's top telecom operator and help
reduce its debt.
* Bidders for the oil and gas exploration offshoot of German
utility RWE AG value the unit in a wide range between
3.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) and 5 billion, two sources
familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.
* T. Rowe Price Group sent a letter this week to
Time Warner Cable urging the cable company to have talks
with smaller cable provider Charter about a possible
deal, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Britain may announce an order for 14 Lockheed Martin-built
F-35 super-stealth jets as early as next week, three
sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.
* Activist investor Carl Icahn's stake in e-commerce company
eBay Inc is more than previously reported at close to 2
percent, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
