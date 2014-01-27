Jan 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* No 1 cable provider Comcast, in its talks with
Charter about a possible deal to acquire parts of Time
Warner Cable, would be interested in an agreement that gives
Comcast the New York market and parts of New England, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
* Vodafone Group Plc is in talks to acquire Spain's
main cable operator Grupo Corporativo ONO SA , which
could derail ONO's plans for an initial public offering,
Bloomberg news reported.
* Pop Milano's top investor Andrea Bonomi, who
spearheaded a plan to turn the cooperative bank into a
joint-stock company, has sold his entire stake, a source close
to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
* Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris would be prepared to invest
in Telecom Italia as long as the group's biggest
shareholder, Telefonica withdraws, but he is not in
direct talks with either company, Bloomberg News reported on
Monday.
* General Motors is seeking to cut shifts by half at
one of its South Korean factories as it realigns global
manufacturing in a move that could affect about 1,100 jobs, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc is in advanced talks
to buy construction material supplier Texas Industries
Inc, Bloomberg reported on Saturday citing unidentified
sources.
* Global investment banker Goldman Sachs is
likely to acquire a 26 per cent stake in Indian medical
equipment maker Opto Circuits Ltd for around 3 billion
rupees ($48.01 million), Business Standard reported on Monday.
* ONGC Videsh Ltd's $2.1 billion acquisition of
Imperial Energy Corp Plc's Siberian deposits is under the
scanner, with an audit committee examining the process, Mint
newspaper reported on Monday citing unidentified sources. ()
* Piramal Enterprises is evaluating a proposal
from merchant bankers to acquire a 5 percent stake in Axis Bank
through block deals, Business Standard reported on
Monday. ()
* Barclays Plc may end its long-running
relationship with the English Premier League when its current
sponsorship deal expires in 2016, Wall Street Journal reported
on Sunday citing an unnamed source. ()
* Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, China's largest
bank by assets, is close to acquiring a controlling stake in
Standard Bank Group Ltd's U.K. commodities- and
foreign-exchange-trading business for about $700 million, Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday citing unnamed sources. ()
